AP sources: Senate GOP health bill would reshape Obama law

Democratic senators hold a hearing hosted by Democratic Policy and Communications Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., left, with Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., center, and Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., about how they say the GOP health care bill could hurt rural Americans, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was expected to push for a vote next week on the legislation, which would eliminate much of Obama's 2010 overhaul and leave government with a diminished role in providing coverage and helping people afford it. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)