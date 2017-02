Architect shapes nation’s view of African American history

In this Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, photo, architect Phil Freelon responds to a question during an interview at his office in Durham, N.C. For Freelon, the National Museum of African American History and Culture was a crowning triumph, yet its opening last year came amid a wrenching personal trial. His monumental achievement came on the heels of a diagnosis of ALS, a degenerative neurological disease that eventually leads to total paralysis. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)