Arkansas man pleads not guilty in deaths of deputy, 2 others

This undated photo provided by the Fifteenth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office in Danville, Ark., shows James Arthur Bowden. Bowden is accused of killing an Arkansas sheriff's deputy and two other people Thursday, May 11, 2017 in Dardanelle, Ark. Bowden's sister Julie Inmon said Friday, May 12, 2017, that her brother, James, has a history of mental illness. (Fifteenth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office via AP)