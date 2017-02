Arrest warrant: Man used hands to kill teacher inside home

FILE-The Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2006, file photo of missing teacher Tara Grinstead is prominently displayed on a billboard in Ocilla, Ga. Grinstead's disappearance on Oct. 22, 2005, was marked by a ceremony in Ocilla. Authorities in rural south Georgia say they plan to update the public, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, on their 11-year search for a missing teacher. A former beauty queen who taught at Irwin County High School, Grinstead was 30 years old when she vanished in October 2005 from her home. (AP Photo/Elliott Minor, File)