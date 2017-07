At least 16 die in military plane crash in rural Mississippi

Emergency officials respond to the site of a military plane crash near Itta Bena, Miss., Monday, July 10, 2017. Leflore County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Randle told reporters at a late briefing that more than a dozen bodies had been recovered after the KC-130 spiraled into the ground about 85 miles (135 kilometers) north of Jackson in the Mississippi Delta. (Elijah Baylis/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)