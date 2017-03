Attorney General Jeff Sessions steps aside from Russia probe under pressure

Attorney General Jeff Sessions (center) joined by other Trump Cabinet members Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, top, and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, is greeted in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington prior to President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday. Sessions talked twice with Russia's ambassador to the United States during the 2016 presidential campaign season, communications that spurred calls in Congress for him to recuse himself from a Justice Department investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)