Authorities say Texas, Missouri, officers shot in ambushes

An American flag and a Texas state flag fly at half-staff at San Antonio Police Department headquarters near a sign and flowers left by Lucy Aldaba after Det. Benjamin Marconi was fatally shot Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in San Antonio. Marconi was writing out a traffic ticket to a motorist when he was shot to death in his squad car Sunday outside police headquarters by another driver who pulled up from behind, authorities said. (Edward A. Ornelas/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)