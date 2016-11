Authorities say Texas, Missouri officers shot in ambushes

This photo provided by the San Antonio Police Department shows Otis Tyrone McKane. A manhunt for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a veteran Texas police detective ended Monday, with an arrest in the killing, authorities said. San Antonio Detective Benjamin Marconi, who was killed Sunday while writing a ticket, was a 20-year veteran of the force. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said Monday evening that a 31-year-old man, Otis Tyrone McKane, was arrested on a capital murder warrant without incident after the car he was driving was stopped Monday afternoon on an interstate. (San Antonio Police Department via AP)