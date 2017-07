Blowing smoke? E-cigarettes might help smokers quit

In this April 23, 2014 photo, E-cigarettes appear on display at Vape store in Chicago. Smokers who used e-cigarettes were more likely to kick the habit than those who didnt, according to a new study that suggests a liberal approach to the electronic devices could help curb smoking rates. The American study was based on the biggest sample of e-cigarette users to date and attempted to clarify if e-cigarettes help smokers quit. The research was published online Wednesday in the journal, BMJ. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)