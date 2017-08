California man pleads guilty to killing son after Disneyland

Aramazd Andressian Sr., accused in his 5-year-old son's death, enters the courtroom in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Alhambra Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. Andressian Sr. changed his plea in the killing to guilty and will be sentenced to 25 years to life in prison when he returns to court on Aug. 23. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)