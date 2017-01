Chicago mayor welcomes help, warns against deploying troops

In this May 30, 2016 photo, police work the scene where a man was fatally shot in the chest in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood. Trump tweeted Tuesday: "If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible 'carnage' going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!" The numbers were slightly different from the latest tally by the Chicago Police Department. As of Tuesday, police said, 234 people have been shot in 2017, including 38 who died. At this point last year, 227 people had been shot, including 33 deaths. (E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune via AP)