Chicago officer won’t be charged in double-fatal shooting

In this Jan. 17 photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. U.S. President Donald Trump has reaffirmed Americas long-standing one China policy in a telephone conversation with Xi that could alleviate concerns about a major shift in Washingtons approach to relations with Beijing. The long-awaited call came Thursday Washington time, the White House and Chinas state broadcaster CCTV said. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)