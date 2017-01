Church gunman insists to jury that he is not mentally ill

John Johnson pays his respects at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Johnson was visiting from Ocean City, Md., and made the church a destination for the day. "We just came to pay our respects," he said, "I feel like we had to do something." Dylann Roof went into Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church on June 17, 2015, sat through a 45-minute Bible study in the fellowship hall, then fired 77 shots. After a judge ruled Monday that Roof is competent to represent himself, the same jury that last month unanimously found him guilty in the slayings of nine black parishioners at the church will return to court to begin contemplating his punishment. (Michael Pronzato/The Post And Courier via AP)