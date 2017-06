Comey: Trump sought to ‘lift the cloud’ of investigation, urged him not to investigate ex-adviser Michael Flynn

In this combination photo, President Donald Trump (left) appears in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on May 10, and FBI Director James Comey appears at a news conference in Washington on June 30, 2014. Comey is making his first public comments since being fired by President Donald Trump and, according to his prepared remarks, will talk about the president's efforts put the investigation behind him. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, left, and Susan Walsh)