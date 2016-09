Company expects to restart pipeline Wednesday after leak

A sign informs customers of a gas outage as limousine driver Jeffrey Hatfield sits at a station in Smyrna, Ga., Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. Gas prices spiked and drivers found "out of service" bags covering pumps as the gas shortage in the South rolled into the work week, raising fears that the disruptions could become more widespread. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal issued an executive order Monday aimed at preventing price gouging. (AP Photo/David Goldman)