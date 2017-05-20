Corrections & clarifications — May 21

Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
During a panel discussion Sunday at the Dominican Sisters of Peace Motherhouse, four veteran African-American Akron police officers discussed the nuances of their unique roles at the cross section of two seemingly conflicting communities: African-Americans and law enforcement.
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.