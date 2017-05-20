All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu

Corrections & clarifications — May 21

Published: May 20, 2017 - 11:22 PM

MORE IN NEWS

police22cut_00 Jeff Lange
Panel of African-American police officers discusses unique role in society - 9:29 PM

During a panel discussion Sunday at the Dominican Sisters of Peace Motherhouse, four veteran African-American Akron police officers discussed the nuances of their unique roles at the cross section of two seemingly conflicting communities: African-Americans and law enforcement.

goodnews22_sebastian
Good News — May 22 St. Anthony’s hosts Girls on the Run program - 9:29 PM
hoop22cut
Health fair aims to raise awareness about health care disparities for African-Americans - 9:29 PM
Winners announced in 2016 APME newspaper contest in Ohio - 9:30 PM
Charity events: Vintage Canton and Cantors in Concert - 9:27 PM
MORE IN NEWS >
 

MOST POPULAR

Prev Next