All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu

Corrections & clarifications — May 21

Published: May 20, 2017 - 11:22 PM

MORE IN NEWS

north22web Karen Schiely - Akron Beacon Journal
Career paths as diverse as North students as Akron high schools begin college and career academies model

One student in the ambassador program at North High School was born in Akron and has lived in the same house his whole life. Another is a refugee from Nepal who has lived in at least 12 houses since his arrival here in 2012.

police22cut_00
Panel of African-American police officers discusses unique role in society
hoop22cut
Health fair aims to raise awareness about health care disparities for African-Americans
goodnews22_sebastian
Good News — May 22: Two Revere students earn perfect scores on ACT tests; St. Anthony’s hosts Girls on the Run program; Girl Scouts honor Women of Distinction
trump22cut_01
Trump urges Mideast nations to drive out ‘Islamic extremism’
MORE IN NEWS >
 

MOST POPULAR

Prev Next