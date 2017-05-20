Corrections & clarifications — May 21

Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
One student in the ambassador program at North High School was born in Akron and has lived in the same house his whole life. Another is a refugee from Nepal who has lived in at least 12 houses since his arrival here in 2012.
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.