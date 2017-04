David Letterman’s mom, who became unlikely star, dies at 95

In this May 16, 2004 photo, David Letterman's mother, Dorothy Mengering, talks with Timothy Kirby after she autographed a few of her cookbooks he bought at a grill in Muncie, Ind. Mengering was there to promote awareness of iodine deficiency around the world. Mengering died Tuesday Letterman's publicist Tom Keaney confirmed. She was 95. (Kurt Hostetler/The Star Press via AP)