Defense rests in trial of Penn State’s ex-president Spanier

Former Penn State president Graham Spanier and his wife Sandra, arrives for the third day of his trial at the Dauphin County Courthouse in Harrisburg, Pa., on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Spanier is charged with conspiracy and endangering the welfare of children. Prosecutors say Spanier and two other Penn State administrators failed to act on a report of sexual abuse by former football coach Jerry Sandusky. (Dan Gleiter/PennLive.com via AP)