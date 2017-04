Delta cancels flights for third day after storm hits Atlanta

In this Oct. 13, 2016 photo, a Delta Air Lines jet sits at a gate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta. Delta Air Lines says it has canceled about 3,000 flights this week as it continues to struggle in the aftermath of a storm that hit its hub airport in Atlanta. The thunder storm hit Wednesday but canceled flights and long lines in Atlanta persisted into Friday. Tracking service FlightAware.com says Delta had canceled more than 400 flights by midday. (AP Photo/David Goldman)