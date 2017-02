DeVos moves closer to confirmation as education secretary

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. (left) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of N.Y., depart Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday after lawmakers gathered for a predawn vote to advance the nomination of Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos. Despite vigorous opposition from Democrats, the Republican-led Senate voted 52-48 to cut off debate before dawn Friday morning, setting the stage for a final confirmation vote next week. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)