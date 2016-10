Disneyland’s Tower of Terror making way for ’Guardians’ ride

FILE - In this May 4, 2004, file photo, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror ride at the Disneyland Resort is seen in Anaheim, Calif. Some fans are outraged at the decision to close the ride and revamp it into a "Guardians of the Galaxy" themed attraction. The plan was greeted with boos when it was announced at the San Diego Comic Con in July 2016. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)