Donald Trump’s victory sets off protests on both U.S. coasts

Published: November 9, 2016 - 08:50 AM | Updated: November 9, 2016 - 09:01 AM
RELATED STORIES
- • Voters face few machine problems, long lines in some states
- • Trump win rattles world markets, as shares, dollar tumble
- Election Day 2016: Updates from Ohio and the Akron area
- • Republicans will retain Senate majority
- • Donald Trump claims astounding victory as America’s 45th president; Hillary Clinton concedes
- Trump supporter claims he was intimidated at polling location before Akron police asked him to leave
- • Democrats scramble to find, train staff as Husted outlaws out-of-state help hours before election
- 2016 election results throughout the region
- GOP battles to limit losses, control House for 2 more years
- Ohio GOP U.S. Sen. Portman wins re-election over former Gov. Ted Strickland
- Boehner successor Warren Davidson wins full term to Congress
- Donald Trump takes Ohio over Hillary Clinton; no Republican has ever won the presidency without Ohio
- Nationwide issues: 3 states OK recreational pot; 2 toughen gun control laws
- Canadian immigration website crashes amid Trump victory in U.S. presidential race
- Trump victory increases uncertainties for global economy
- The Latest: Trump aide describes Obama, Clinton calls; White House invitation issued
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.