Drugmakers fought state opioid limits amid crisis

OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. For more than a decade, members of a little-known group called the Pain Care Forum have blanketed Washington with messages touting prescription painkillers' vital role in the lives of millions of Americans, creating an echo chamber that has quietly derailed efforts to curb U.S. consumption of the drugs, which accounts for two-thirds of the world's usage. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)