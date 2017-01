Earth sets hottest year record for third-straight time

In this July 24, 2016 photo, Xiuquin Huang carries her grandson Ruize Yan beneath an umbrella as she walks across the Brooklyn Bridge with her daughter and granddaughter Rina Wu. For the third straight year, Earth set a record for the hottest year, NOAA and NASA announced. NASA says 2016 was warmer than 2015 - by a lot. It's mostly global warming with a little assist from the now-gone El Nino. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)