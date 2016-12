Economy healed under Obama, but unhappy voters chose Trump

In this May 6 photo, President Barack Obama speaks in the White House briefing room in Washington. He was a first-term senator-turned-president. A former law professor with little experience in economics or management. When he walked into the White House he had one, clear job: Piece together the shards of a shattered U.S. economy. It wasn't smooth and it wasn't fast, but Obama ultimately succeeded. Obama will leave behind an economy far stronger than the one he inherited by most measures. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)