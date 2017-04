EPA moves to undo tougher pollution limits on coal plants

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt, left, shakes hands with coal miners during a visit to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company's Harvey Mine Thursday in Sycamore, Pa. The Trump administration wants to trash Obama-era rules to limit water pollution from coal-fired power plants. Pruitt announced the change this week. Administrator Scott Pruitt sent a letter to a coalition of energy companies that lobbied against the 2015 water pollution rule. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)