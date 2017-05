Erdogan visits Trump, amid much friction between U.S., Turkey

In this April 6, 2017 photo, President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria. On a collision course with an ally, the United States will arm Syria's Kurds to fight Islamic State militants despite staunch objections from Turkey. President Trump hosts Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Washington on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)