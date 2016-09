Ex-ally says Gov. Christie seemed happy about bridge gridlock

Bridget Kelly and her attorney Michael Critchley, left, arrive at the Federal Courthouse in Newark, N.J., on Tuesday. Kelly, New Jersey Gov. Christie's former deputy chief of staff, and Bill Baroni, a former executive at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, are on trial, charged with conspiracy, fraud and civil rights deprivation in an alleged political revenge plot. (Danielle Parhizkaran/The Record via AP)