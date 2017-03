Ex-pharmacy exec convicted in deadly meningitis outbreak

FILE - In this March 16, 2017, file photo, Barry Cadden arrives at the federal courthouse in Boston. A verdict has been reached Wednesday, March 22, 2017, in the case. Cadden, president of New England Compounding Center, faces multiple counts in a fungal meningitis outbreak from tainted steroids manufactured by the pharmacy, which killed dozens and sickened hundreds of people in 2012. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)