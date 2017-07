Exxon fined $2M for Tillerson-era breach of Russia sanctions

FILE - In this May 28, 2014 file photo, ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson listens to a reporter's question after the annual meeting ExxonMobil shareholders meeting in Dallas. The Treasury Department hit Exxon Mobil Corp. with a $2 million fine Thursday for violating Russia sanctions while Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was the oil companys CEO. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)