Famed astronaut John Glenn laid to rest at Arlington

The remains of astronaut and Sen. John Glenn accompanied by a police escort pass through the town of Camden, Del., Thursday, April 6, 2017, as they make their way to Arlington National Cemetery. Family and invited guests are gathering at the cemetery on Thursday to say their final goodbyes. Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth, died Dec. 8, 2016, at age 95. (Jason Minto/The Wilmington News-Journal via AP)