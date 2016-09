Family, neighbors: Tulsa man was changing his life, generous

Attorney Benjamin Crump, center, one of the attorneys for Crutcher's family, demonstrates that Terence Crutcher's hands were up as he speaks during a news conference about the shooting death of Crutcher, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016 in Tulsa, Okla. Crutcher, was shot by a Tulsa Police officer on Friday night. Also pictured are attorneys David Riggs, left, Damario Solomon-Simmons and Melvin C. Hall. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)