Father: Suspect in officers’ slaying wanted to shoot police

Palm Springs Police Officers carry the body of a fellow officer from Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs to a hearse bound for the coroner's office in Indio, Calif., on Saturday. Two Palm Springs police officers trying to resolve a family dispute were killed Saturday when a man they had been speaking with suddenly pulled out a gun and opened fire on them, the city's police chief said. A third officer was wounded and remained hospitalized. The shooter was not immediately identified. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Pe�a)