FBI: Roof displaying racist symbols even during trial

FILE - In this May 13, 2016 file photo, Jennifer Pinckney speaks beside an image of her late husband, the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, one of the victims of the shooting at Charleston's Emanuel AME Church, during the unveiling of the mural on a building a few blocks from the sanctuary. Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof spoke to the jury for the first time at his death penalty trial Wednesday, telling them there's nothing wrong with him psychologically and that he is not trying to keep any secrets from them. As their first witness, prosecutors called Pinckney. During more than two hours on the stand, Pinckney described her husband as an affable figure who garnered respect from all corners in his roles as legislator and preacher but was a goofy family man in private with his two young daughters. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith, File)