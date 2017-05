Federal judges ask if travel ban is biased against Muslims

In this frame from C-SPAN video during a 9th Circuit Court of Appeals panel, Judge Ronald Gould asks a questions in Seattle, Monday. The 9th Circuit panel is hearing arguments over Hawaii's lawsuit challenging the travel ban, which would suspend the nation's refugee program and temporarily bar new visas for citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The judges will decide whether to uphold a Hawaii judge's decision in March that blocked the ban. (C-SPAN via AP, Pool)