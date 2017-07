First half of 2017 ranks 2nd hottest globally, behind 2016

FILE - In this June 21, 2017 file photo, a man cools off at a water fountain in Liberty Park in Salt Lake City. American meteorologists calculate that the first half of 2017 has been the second warmest on record for Earth, only behind last year. NOAA announced Tuesday, July 18, 2017, Earths average temperature from January to June has been 57.9 degrees (14.4 degrees Celsius). Thats more than a-degree-and-a-half warmer than the 20th century average. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)