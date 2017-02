First Navy SEAL to become admiral dies at 93

This circa 1975 portrait by the U.S. Navy shows Adm. Richard "Dick" Lyon. Lyon, the first Navy SEAL to rise to the rank of admiral, has died. He was 93. Lyon died Friday, Feb. 3, surrounded by family and friends at his beachfront home in Oceanside, Calif., north of San Diego. He served four decades in the Navy, including World War II and the Korean War. (U.S. Navy via AP)