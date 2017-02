Flint mayor, Michigan governor to discuss water bill credits

Beverly Biggs-Leavy, center, waits for the Flint City Council meeting Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in downtown Flint, Mich. Flint Mayor Karen Weaver on Monday criticized the Snyder administration's decision to no longer help residents and the city with their water bills, a move that will save the state more than $2 million per month. (Mark Felix/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP)