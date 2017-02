Flying coach: Many universities, including Ohio State, are using private planes

In thisDec. 26, 2016 photo, Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer speaks to the media after arriving with his team at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix. Once seen as a luxury of the corporate world, private planes are becoming increasingly common at U.S. colleges and universities as schools try to attract athletes, raise money and reward coaches with jet-set vacations. At Ohio State University, which leases one plane and partly owns another, Meyer and members of his family took more than 10 personal trips last school year, including a vacation in Florida, a weekend getaway to Cape Cod and a spring break in South Carolina. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)