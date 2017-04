Former Trump campaign chairman to register as foreign agent

In this Aug. 19, 2016 photo, Serhiy Leshchenko, a former investigative journalist turned lawmaker shows a copy one of the once-secret accounting documents of Ukraine's pro-Kremlin party that were released and purport to show payments earmarked for then-Donald Trump's campaign chairman Paul Manafort, during a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine. A firm headed by Manafort received more than $1.2 million in payments that correspond to entries in the handwritten ledger tied to a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine, according to financial records obtained by The Associated Press. The payments between 2007 and 2009 are the first evidence that Manaforts consulting firm received funds listed in the so-called Black Ledger, Ukrainian investigators have been investigating as evidence of off-the-books payments from the Ukrainian Party of Regions. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)