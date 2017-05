Fraternity, 18 members charged in Penn State student’s death

Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller (left) hugs Evelyn Piazza as her husband Jim stands in the background after announcing the findings in the investigation of the February death of the couple's son, Timothy Piazza, seen in photo at right, at Penn State University's fraternity Beta Theta Pi, Friday in Bellefonte, Pa. Piazza had toxic levels of alcohol in his body and was badly injured in a series of falls, authorities said Friday in announcing criminal charges against members of the organization and the frat itself. (Joe Hermitt /PennLive.com via AP)