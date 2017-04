Fresno killings suspect shouts out during 1st court hearing

Attorney Eric Christensen looks toward his client Kori Ali Muhammad, as he makes a loud outburst in the courtroom during his first court appearance in Fresno County Superior Court, on Friday, April 21, 2017, in Fresno, Calif. Muhammad is the suspect in Tuesday's shooting-spree and is also charged with killing in an unarmed security guard at a Motel 6. The judge ruled against the press making photographs of the defendant in prison attire. (Craig Kohlruss /The Fresno Bee via AP)