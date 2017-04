Giraffe’s baby bump boosts tiny zoo’s upkeep, conservation

In this April 15 photo, provided by Animal Adventure Park in Binghamton, N.Y., a giraffe named April licks her new calf. The baby's birth was broadcast to an online audience with more than a million viewers. Owners of the animal park wont say exactly how much profit theyve pulled in from all April-related ventures, but internet marketing experts conservatively estimate the haul in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. (Animal Adventure Park via AP)