GOP leaders look to early health care bill, details vague

Molly Brechtel (left) and Daniel Doubet join about 15 protestors gathered at the Federal Courthouse in Erie, Pa., on Thursday to deliver signatures to U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., who has an office at the courthouse. The protestors urged Toomey not to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a replacement. Brechtel, 35, represents unionized registered nurses at the Pennsylvania Soldiers' & Sailors' Home in Erie, and other local nursing homes. Doubet, 33, works for Keystone Progress, a Reading-based nonprofit focused on advancing progressive policy changes. (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP)