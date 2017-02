Gorsuch would be 8th man to hold ’Justice Scalia’s seat’

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2016 file photo, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia's courtroom chair is draped in black to mark his death as part of a tradition that dates to the 19th century, at the Supreme Court in Washington. In the year since Scalias death last February, the courts empty place has often been referred to as Justice Scalias seat. But as Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch suggested, the seats history actually goes back more than 150 years. The lineage includes seven men, all but one nominated to the seat by Republican presidents. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)