Governor calls for free tuition at New York public colleges

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, left, is joined by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, center, and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of The City University of New York William C. Thompson, as he speaks during an event at LaGuardia Community College, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in New York. Gov. Cuomo announced a proposal for free tuition at state colleges at New York public colleges to eligible residents. Under the governor's plan, which requires legislative approval, any college student accepted to a New York public university or two-year community college is eligible, provided their family earns less than $125,000. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)