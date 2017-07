Greece jails man, frees 2 on bail in beating death of Bakari Henderson, a U.S. tourist

In this Saturday, July 8, 2017 photo , policeman lead suspects as they enter the court, in Zakynthos island, Greece. Eight suspects charged with involvement in the beating to death of a 22-year-old American tourist on a Greek island were granted brief delays in court appearances Tuesday to allow their lawyers to prepare their cases, while authorities have arrested a ninth man. The hearings for six Serbs, a British citizen of Serb origin and a Greek were postponed for Wednesday and Thursday. (imerazande.gr via AP)