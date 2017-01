Hate-crime charges filed in attack on mentally disabled man

This image from a video that was broadcast live on Facebook and later posted on Vidme shows a frame in which a man, right, is assaulted in Chicago. The video shows the man with his mouth taped shut as a woman and other people cut off his shirt and hair with a knife, and someone pushes his head with his or her foot. Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Wednesday, that the victim has mental health challenges, and he called the video "sickening." (Vidme via AP)